PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires 10,390 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 2.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $223,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

