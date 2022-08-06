PYA Waltman Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.