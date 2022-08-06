Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 24,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 154,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

About Pyxis Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

