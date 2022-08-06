Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 24,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 154,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
