Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Q BioMed shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,839,001 shares.

Q BioMed Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Q BioMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.