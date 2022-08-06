Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Increased by Analyst

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.