Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.