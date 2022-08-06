Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $438.15 million and $65.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00018094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,276,598 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

