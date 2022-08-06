QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $544.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.