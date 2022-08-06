Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.
KWR traded up $33.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. 189,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,110. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
