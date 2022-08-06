Quant Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $107.68 or 0.00464244 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $30.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.01964571 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002047 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00285380 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

