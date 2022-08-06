Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,507 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.22% of AutoNation worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after buying an additional 184,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,867 shares of company stock valued at $79,891,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

AN stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

