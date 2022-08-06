Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $16.06 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BIO opened at $539.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.32 and its 200-day moving average is $545.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $462.61 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.