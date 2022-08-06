Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

