Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $16.50 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 285,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

JD.com stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.37.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

