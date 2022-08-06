Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 17,566 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 724.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

