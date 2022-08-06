Radio Caca Market Cap Hits $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 120.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00639404 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Radio Caca Profile
Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radio Caca Coin Trading
