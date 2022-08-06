Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $78.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

