Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $130.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

RPD opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

