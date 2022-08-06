Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $62,114.92 and $119.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rapids has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

