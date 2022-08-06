Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,160 ($26.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.96) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.59) to GBX 2,400 ($29.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,323.75 ($28.47).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,816 ($22.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,952.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,918.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,746.15. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($24.62) per share, for a total transaction of £662.97 ($812.36).

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Articles

