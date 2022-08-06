Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $281,520.63 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $281,520.63 and approximately $9,532.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.21 or 0.07389569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00164722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00697520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00612896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005741 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

