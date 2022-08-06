Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.57-$0.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.57-0.63 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 383,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,256. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.81. Rayonier has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $45.87.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 473,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $395,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

