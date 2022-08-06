Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.