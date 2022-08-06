ReapChain One Day Volume Hits $3.24 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. ReapChain has a market cap of $26.37 million and $3.24 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,996.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00068482 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

