Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 73.11% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Redfin updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Trading Up 14.3 %

Redfin stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. Redfin has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $16,882,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 450.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Redfin by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Redfin by 87.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

