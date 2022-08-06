Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 73.11%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Redfin updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 6,978,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. Redfin has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Redfin by 207.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Redfin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.