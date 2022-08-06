Reef Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.94 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $86.79 million and $11.94 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00174463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033957 BTC.

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,844,998,693 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

