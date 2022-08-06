Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $519.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.