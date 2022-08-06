Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSST opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.