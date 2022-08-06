Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $28.98 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

