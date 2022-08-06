Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 5.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

BIDU stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

