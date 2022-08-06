Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,426 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

