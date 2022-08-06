Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 287,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 215,556 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,911,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.