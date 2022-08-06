Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $613.61. 566,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.85.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.