Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $613.61. 566,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.