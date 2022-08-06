Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLMD opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

