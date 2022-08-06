Render Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $182.91 million and $12.00 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,996.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

