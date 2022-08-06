Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Position Increased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,658 shares during the period. Repay accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.68% of Repay worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Repay by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Repay by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repay by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

RPAY stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

