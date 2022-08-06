Request One Day Volume Reaches $2.47 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $136.41 million and $2.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00066928 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.