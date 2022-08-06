Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 749,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

