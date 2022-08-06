Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 749,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
