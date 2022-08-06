Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.