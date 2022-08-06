Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on October 5th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.691 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE QSR opened at C$77.05 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$83.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
