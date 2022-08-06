Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on October 5th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.691 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

TSE QSR opened at C$77.05 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$83.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current year.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

