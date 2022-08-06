Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

