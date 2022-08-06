Revain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $565,800.00 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Revain has a market capitalization of $97.91 million and $565,800.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Revain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.
Revain Profile
REV is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
