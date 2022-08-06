Revain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $565,800.00 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Revain has a market capitalization of $97.91 million and $565,800.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Revain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.

REV is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

