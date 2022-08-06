Reviewing FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FONAR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FONAR alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of FONAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.96% 8.66% 6.34% Semler Scientific 24.08% 30.85% 27.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FONAR and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FONAR and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $89.93 million 1.09 $10.21 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $53.03 million 5.60 $17.22 million $1.61 27.15

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FONAR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FONAR and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.81%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than FONAR.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats FONAR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters and the development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. The company owns and operates 5 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 39 MRI scanning facilities, including 25 facilities located in New York and 14 situated in Florida. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.