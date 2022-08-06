Reviewing MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and First Busey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.28 $69.49 million $3.62 8.81 First Busey $431.60 million 3.09 $123.45 million $2.03 11.88

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First Busey has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Busey has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 25.98% 10.96% 0.96% First Busey 25.44% 9.79% 0.99%

Summary

First Busey beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides asset management, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and professional farm management services; and commercial depository services, such as cash management services. Additionally, it offers payment technology solutions through its payment platform, such as walk-in payment processing for customers at retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions; customer service payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered to automated clearing house network; money management and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing to make payments by mail, as well as provides tools related to billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The company has 46 banking centers in Illinois; 8 in Missouri; 3 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

