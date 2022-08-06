Reviewing Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and Bank of South Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $218.78 million 4.90 $95.24 million $7.17 9.93 Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 4.46 $6.74 million $1.10 15.64

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Preferred Bank pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Preferred Bank and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus target price of $86.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 45.27% 18.27% 1.75% Bank of South Carolina 30.87% 12.28% 0.92%

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Bank of South Carolina on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, documentary collections, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had eleven full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, and San Francisco; and one branch in Flushing, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

