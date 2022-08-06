RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,100 ($37.99) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHIM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,900 ($47.79).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,993 ($24.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £936.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.89. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 1,801.28 ($22.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,134 ($50.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,529.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

About RHI Magnesita

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a €0.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

(Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.