RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,100 ($37.99) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHIM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,900 ($47.79).
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,993 ($24.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £936.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.89. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 1,801.28 ($22.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,134 ($50.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,529.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
