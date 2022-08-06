Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

