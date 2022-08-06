Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Jacques Belin Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacques Belin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth $345,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 117.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.1% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

